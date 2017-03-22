UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 22 Campbell Soup Co
* Campbell announces $1.5 billion share repurchase program; declares quarterly dividend
* Campbell Soup Co says new share repurchase program will replace June 2011 authorization of $1 billion
* Campbell Soup Co - Program is effective as of May 1, 2017, and has no expiration date, but it may be suspended or discontinued at any time
* Campbell Soup Co says declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell's capital stock of $0.35 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources