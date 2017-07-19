FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Campbell reaffirms its full-year guidance for fiscal 2017
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Health
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Economy
Sunshine lifts UK retail sales
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Science
Axes show humans in Australia 18,000 years earlier than thought
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
Health
Lifestyle changes could cut dementia cases by a third
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 19, 2017 / 12:17 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Campbell reaffirms its full-year guidance for fiscal 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co

* Campbell to provide update on growth strategies and outline key initiatives for fiscal 2018

* Campbell Soup Co - ‍Campbell reaffirmed its previous full-year guidance for fiscal 2017​

* Campbell reaffirmed its previous full-year guidance for fiscal 2017,

* Campbell Soup - ‍expects to reach about $310 million in annual cost savings by end of fiscal 2017​

* Campbell Soup - continues to expect current cost savings initiatives to deliver $450 million, or about 6 percent of sales by end of fiscal 2020​

* Campbell Soup - ‍reiterated its long-term targets for organic sales and earnings​

* Campbell - Expects adjusted gross margin of about 38 percent for FY 2017, expects to generate about $1.25 billion in cash flow from operations in fiscal 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.