14 hours ago
BRIEF-Campbell takes actions to reshape portfolio toward faster-growing spaces outlines fiscal 2018 priorities
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 19, 2017 / 9:03 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Campbell takes actions to reshape portfolio toward faster-growing spaces outlines fiscal 2018 priorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co

* Campbell takes actions to reshape portfolio toward faster-growing spaces; outlines fiscal 2018 priorities

* Campbell Soup Co - ‍Expects to convert to chicken with no antibiotics for all soups in its portfolio by end of calendar year​

* Campbell Soup Co - ‍Campbell anticipates adding about $200 million in sales across its three divisions over next five years​

* Campbell Soup Co - Has a goal of generating $300 million in e-commerce sales over next five years

* Campbell Soup Co - ‍Plans to complete transition of all soups in U.S. and canada to non-bpa lined cans "for upcoming soup season​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

