March 8 Camping World Holdings Inc:

* Camping World Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter results

* Q4 revenue $670 million versus I/B/E/S view $678.7 million

* Diluted earnings per share for period of October 6, 2016 to December 31, 2016 was $0.09

* Camping World Holdings Inc - adjusted pro forma earnings per fully exchanged and diluted share for full quarter increased 105.9% to $0.14