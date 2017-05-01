May 1 Camping World Holdings Inc:

* Camping World announces acquisition of gander mountain and overton assets

* Camping World Holdings - structure of transaction will allow Camping World to immediately operate overton's business as a going concern upon closing

* Camping World - structure of transaction will allow liquidators to immediately commence sale of Gander Mountain inventory at Gander Mountain locations

* Camping World-to buy Overton's inventory for an amount equal to cost, which as of date of auction was about $15.6 million, plus $22.2 million for other assets