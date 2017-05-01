BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
May 1 Camping World Holdings Inc:
* Camping World announces acquisition of gander mountain and overton assets
* Camping World Holdings - structure of transaction will allow Camping World to immediately operate overton's business as a going concern upon closing
* Camping World - structure of transaction will allow liquidators to immediately commence sale of Gander Mountain inventory at Gander Mountain locations
* Camping World-to buy Overton's inventory for an amount equal to cost, which as of date of auction was about $15.6 million, plus $22.2 million for other assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc Source text: (http://bit.ly/2suKCSh) Further company coverage:
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage: