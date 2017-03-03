March 3 Camsing International Holding Ltd :

* Company has on 2 March 2017 issued HK$20 million principal amount of 0.06 per cent bonds due 24 July 2035

* Interest on outstanding bond will be payable annually in arrears at interest rate of 0.06 per cent per annum first payable 24 Oct 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: