UPDATE 1-As Brexit talks loom, UK PM May scrambles for deal to stay in power
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster comments, protests)
March 3 Camsing International Holding Ltd :
* Company has on 2 March 2017 issued HK$20 million principal amount of 0.06 per cent bonds due 24 July 2035
* Interest on outstanding bond will be payable annually in arrears at interest rate of 0.06 per cent per annum first payable 24 Oct 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster comments, protests)
LONDON, June 16 Before the millions of record sales, hundreds of awards and international acclaim, Whitney Houston was simply "Nippy from Newark", a naive young girl, ill prepared for fame.
* Announced initial $17 million funding round with investments from The Thermo Companies, DIG Investment, along with Bill Gates, others Source text for Eikon: