May 5 Camsing International Holding Ltd
* Proposed acquisition of Pow! Entertainment, Inc.
* Pursuant to merger agreement first creative will pay gross
consideration of $11.5 million
* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for
resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 8
may 2017
* Under the agreement Pow Entertainment will be solely owned
by First Creative
* Merger Sub will be merged with and into Pow! Entertainment
as surviving entity
* Merger Sub is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of First
Creative, which is in turn an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary
of Co
