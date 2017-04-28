BRIEF-Intel says Israel restrictive trade practices law approves proposed Mobileye deal
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
April 28 Camsing International Holding Ltd
* On 21 april bingxun entered into business agreement with a unit of Alibaba Pictures Group and a third party independent from co for the show
* Refers to announcement regarding cooperation of Bingxun with manchester city fc and guangdong tv for production of a football reality show Source text (bit.ly/2oSncSg) Further company coverage:
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
* Terago announces maturity date extension of its credit agreement
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S