UPDATE 3-Turkey steps up support for Qatar, discusses Gulf tensions with Saudi
* Ankara also sending 25 soldiers, armoured vehicles (Adds military statement)
June 9 Camsing International Holding Ltd
* On 1 April, unit entered into an online game agreement with King Record Co., Ltd
* Deal in relation to production and distribution of a mobile game in people's republic of China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ankara also sending 25 soldiers, armoured vehicles (Adds military statement)
* USD 300 million syndicated loan closed in Colombia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye