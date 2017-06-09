BRIEF-Ampio injects first patient in final pivotal clinical trial for Ampion BLA
* Ampio injects first patient in final pivotal clinical trial for Ampion™ BLA
June 9 Camtek Ltd:
* Camtek Ltd says clarifies "market rumors" regarding a recent company filing with U.S. Securities Exchange Commission
* Filing of "final" prospectus on June 7 was technical filing relating back to "shelf" registration filed by co and approved by SEC on April 14
* Registration filed by co and approved by SEC on April 14 replaced a nearly identical "shelf" registration that expired on that date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ampio injects first patient in final pivotal clinical trial for Ampion™ BLA
* Republican ways and means chairman brady says lawmakers still on time to deliver tax reform plan in 2017
SAO PAULO, June 22 Brazilian antitrust regulators have postponed a deadline for ruling on the acquisition of fuel distributor Alesat Combustíveis SA by a unit of larger rival Ultrapar Participações SA for 30 days to Aug 16.