BRIEF-Pangaea Logistics sells one of its existing vessels
* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash
May 9 Camtek Ltd:
* Camtek announces record first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue $30.8 million
* Sees Q2 revenue $33 million to $34 million
* Sees Q2 revenue $33 million to $34 million
* Sees Q2 revenue up 23 percent
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
WASHINGTON, June 19 The White House is considering shifting press secretary Sean Spicer away from the daily spokesman role and into a senior communications role but no such move is imminent, a senior White House official said on Monday.