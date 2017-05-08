China issuers pounce on loophole to print short-term bonds
* Companies rush out short-dated bonds in fear of further rule tightening
May 8 Can Fin Homes Ltd
* Says to consider raising of funds by way of issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Companies rush out short-dated bonds in fear of further rule tightening
* AFG now believe NPAT for FY17 will be within range of $37.0 to $37.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.038 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 23