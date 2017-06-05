BRIEF-Voxel's unit wins 1.6 million euro deal on Malta
* SAYS ITS UNIT ALTERIS SA SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH COMECER SPA
June 5 Can Fite Biopharma Ltd
* Can-Fite establishes clinical advisory board for nafld/nash
* Can Fite Biopharma - clinical advisory board comprised of experts in treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (nafld) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash)
* Can Fite Biopharma Ltd- a phase ii trial of namodenoson in treatment of nafld/nash is expected to commence patient enrollment during q3 of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS ITS UNIT ALTERIS SA SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH COMECER SPA
AMSTERDAM, June 22 Mylan NV shareholders re-elected the generic drugmaker's board at its annual meeting on Thursday, despite a shareholder campaign to vote down most of the directors in the wake of a scandal related to its high prices for emergency allergy treatment EpiPen.
* Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 million private placement