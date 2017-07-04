GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia learns to adapt to Korean tensions; Fed views awaited
* North Korea says fired ICBM, South and US troops conduct test
July 4 Canaccord Genuity Group Inc
* Canaccord Genuity acquisition corp. Files preliminary prospectus for special purpose acquisition company initial public offering
* Canaccord Genuity - cgac intends to target a growth company with an enterprise value of between $50 million and $250 million for its qualifying acquisition
* Canaccord Genuity acquisition-preliminary prospectus for offering of 10 million class a restricted voting units of cgac at offering price of $3.00/unit
* Canaccord Genuity acquisition corp-cgii intends to buy 833,333 class b units of CGAC at $3.00/unit for $2.5 million, concurrently with closing of offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* North Korea says fired ICBM, South and US troops conduct test
LONDON, July 5 British new car registrations fell by around 5 percent last month year-on-year and overall sales for the first six months of the year dropped by 1 percent, according to preliminary data from an industry body.
BRASILIA, July 4 Brazil's government has sharply increased spending in local infrastructure projects proposed by lawmakers, according to budget data reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday, as a graft scandal threatens to topple President Michel Temer.