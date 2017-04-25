April 25 Canacol Energy Ltd:
* Canacol Energy Ltd. Consolidates core gas exploration
position with acquisition of operated interest in the ssjn7 e&p
contract, lower magdalena valley basin
* Canacol Energy Ltd - has purchased pacific exploration and
production's 50 pct operated interest in ssjn7 exploration and
production contract
* Canacol - purchased interest in ssjn7 contract for
consideration of assumption of contractual exploration
obligations to agencia nacional de hidrocarburos
* Canacol Energy-ssjn7 block increases canacol's net
exploration acreage position 43 pct from 785,000 acres to
1,120,000 acres within lower Magdalena valley basin
