Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
April 13 Canada Carbon Inc:
* Canada Carbon arranges non-brokered private placement
* Canada Carbon Inc - arranged a non-brokered private placement for issuance of 1.65 million flow-through shares at $0.30 per share
* Canada Carbon Inc- proceeds from private placement will be used to advance company's 100 pct owned miller hydrothermal lump/vein graphite property
* Canada Carbon Inc - also arranged a non-brokered private placement 3.6 million non-flow through units at $0.23 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California