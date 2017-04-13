April 13 Canada Carbon Inc:

* Canada Carbon arranges non-brokered private placement

* Canada Carbon Inc - arranged a non-brokered private placement for issuance of 1.65 million flow-through shares at $0.30 per share

* Canada Carbon Inc- proceeds from private placement will be used to advance company's 100 pct owned miller hydrothermal lump/vein graphite property

* Canada Carbon Inc - also arranged a non-brokered private placement 3.6 million non-flow through units at $0.23 per unit