May 5 (Reuters) -

* In wake of U.S. lumber tariffs, Canada considering possible duties against exports from Oregon such as wine, flooring and wood chips - source familiar with matter

* Canada says Oregon Democratic senator Ron Wyden has been a chief proponent of action against Canadian lumber industry - source

* Canada has not set a timeline for decision on request for thermal coal ban or possible action against Oregon - source (Reporting by David Ljunggren)