May 12 Canada Energy Partners Inc-

* Canada Energy Partners announces appeal timeline for its water disposal well

* Canada Energy Partners - received an order from british columbia oil & gas commission (ogc) suspending its water disposal permit on march 16, 2017

* Canada Energy Partners Inc - order "shall remain in effect until amended or terminated in whole or in part by commission."

* Canada Energy Partners Inc - company immediately ceased disposing and has secured well

* Canada Energy Partners Inc- all submissions related to appeal must be delivered by june 19 after which tribunal will deliberate and render a decision

* Canada Energy Partners Inc - reasons given by ogc were concerns over enhanced seismicity alleged to be related to water disposal

* Canada Energy Partners Inc - ogc gave no evidence of increased seismicity related to company's disposal well

* Canada Energy Partners Inc - general order states that company "has met conditions" stipulated in its disposal permit