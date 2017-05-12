BRIEF-HBC acknowledges receipt of letter from Land and Buildings
* Hudson's Bay Co - received a letter addressed to its board of directors from Jonathan Litt, CIO of Land and Buildings
May 12 Canada Energy Partners Inc-
* Canada Energy Partners announces appeal timeline for its water disposal well
* Canada Energy Partners - received an order from british columbia oil & gas commission (ogc) suspending its water disposal permit on march 16, 2017
* Canada Energy Partners Inc - order "shall remain in effect until amended or terminated in whole or in part by commission."
* Canada Energy Partners Inc - company immediately ceased disposing and has secured well
* Canada Energy Partners Inc- all submissions related to appeal must be delivered by june 19 after which tribunal will deliberate and render a decision
* Canada Energy Partners Inc - reasons given by ogc were concerns over enhanced seismicity alleged to be related to water disposal
* Canada Energy Partners Inc - ogc gave no evidence of increased seismicity related to company's disposal well
* Canada Energy Partners Inc - general order states that company "has met conditions" stipulated in its disposal permit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Philippine Airlines orders seven more Bombardier Q400 aircraft
* UPS - announced new peak charge applicable during selected weeks in Nov, Dec 2017 for U.S. residential, large packages and packages over maximum limits