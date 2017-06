March 17 Canada Energy Partners Inc

* Canada energy partners announces suspension of water disposal operations

* Canada energy partners - british columbia oil & gas commission ordered suspension of disposal activities at water disposal well in british columbia

* Canada energy partners inc - reasons given for suspension order were concern over enhanced seismicity alleged to be related to water disposal

* Canada energy partners inc - company will be requesting a review and, if appropriate, an appeal of this order.