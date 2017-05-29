May 29 Canada Energy Partners Inc:

* Canada Energy Partners Inc says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal

* Canada Energy Partners - all responses and rebuttals related to appeal must be delivered by June 19, 2017 after which OGAT will deliberate and render a decision

* Canada Energy Partners Inc says company expects a decision by OGAT sometime in July 2017