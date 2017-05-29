BRIEF-Copa Holdings, Boeing announce deal for 15 737 MAX 10s
* Copa Holdings, Boeing announce deal for 15 737 MAX 10s
May 29 Canada Energy Partners Inc:
* Canada Energy Partners Inc says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
* Canada Energy Partners - all responses and rebuttals related to appeal must be delivered by June 19, 2017 after which OGAT will deliberate and render a decision
* Canada Energy Partners Inc says company expects a decision by OGAT sometime in July 2017
* TearLab Corp - on June 19, nasdaq hearings panel granted co's request for continued listing, pursuant to extension, through October 6, 2017
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.