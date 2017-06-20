June 20 Canada Energy Partners Inc
* Canada Energy Partners updates appeal process for water
disposal
* Canada Energy Partners Inc - Oil & gas appeal tribunal of
British Columbia revised timeline for co's appeal of order
issued by OGC
* Canada Energy Partners Inc - Order issued by OGC suspends
all disposal activities at company's water disposal well in
Northeast British Columbia
* Canada Energy Partners - Has until June 26, 2017 to rebut
OGC's consideration and will be doing so
* Canada Energy Partners - All submissions related to appeal
must now be delivered by July 20, after which tribunal will
deliberate and render decision
* Canada Energy Partners - OGC concluded, released results
of technical review of co's water disposal well, potential of
induced seismicity related thereto
* Canada Energy Partners Inc - Delayed schedule was issued
in response to request of BC Hydro, owner of Peace Canyon Dam
* Canada Energy Partners - Have not identified any
"compelling reason for induced seismicity to result in
significant damage to, or an outright failure, of PCD"
* Canada Energy Partners Inc - "Probability of significant
damage or a failure occurring is within expected norms for life
safety" of PCD
