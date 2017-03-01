BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
March 1 (Reuters) -
* Canada Goose Holdings Inc sees u.s. Ipo of up to 20.0 million shares of subordinate voting shares - sec filing
* Canada Goose Holdings Inc- expects IPO price to be between c$14.00 and c$16.00 per subordinate voting share Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lW37K2)
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock