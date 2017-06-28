BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust prices public offering of 20 mln shares at $20.40/share
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
June 28 Canada Goose Holdings Inc :
* Canada Goose announces pricing of public secondary offering
* Pricing of public secondary offering of 12.5 million subordinate voting shares to be sold by certain existing shareholders
* Says offering at a price to public of US$20.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 29 The dollar shuddered to its lows for the year on Thursday as a drumbeat of hawkish comments from major central banks signalled the era of easy money might be coming to an end for more than just the United States.
* Company has entered into an amendment agreement with Sinotech Corporation Limited