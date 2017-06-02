June 2 Canada Goose Holdings Inc

* Canada Goose reports results for the fiscal year ended march 31, 2017 and provides fiscal 2018 and long-term outlook

* Canada Goose Holdings Inc says qtrly adjusted net loss was $14.7 million, or $0.15 per share

* Canada Goose holdings inc qtrly total revenue increased 21.9% to $51.1 million

* Canada Goose Holdings Inc says qtrly net loss was $23.4 million, or $0.23 per share

* Sees revenue growth on a percentage basis in mid-to-high teens for fiscal 2018

* Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.19, revenue view c$31.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canada goose holdings - ‍on a two-year basis, over fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018, expects adjusted ebitda margin to expand an average of 75 basis points per year

* Fy2018 earnings per share view c$0.48, revenue view c$466.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees annual revenue growth on a percentage basis in mid-to-high teens over next three fiscal years

* Canada goose holdings - over 2-year period from fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2018, adjusted net income per diluted share is expected to grow an average of more than 25% per year

* Sees growth in adjusted net income per diluted share of approximately 20 percent per year over next three fiscal years

* Canada goose holdings inc - inventory at end of fiscal 2017 increased by 5.0 percent to $125.5 million compared to $119.5 million at end of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: