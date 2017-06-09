BRIEF-Republican ways and means chairman brady says lawmakers still on time to deliver tax reform plan in 2017
* Republican ways and means chairman brady says lawmakers still on time to deliver tax reform plan in 2017
June 9 Bombardier Inc
* Canada government says will defend interests of Bombardier following U.S. trade body's decision to continue dumping probe
* Canada government reiterates it is reviewing current military procurement that relates to Boeing
* Canada government says "strongly" disagrees with decision by Boeing, U.S. Commerce department to initiate anti-dumping probe
* Canada government says Boeing petition "clearly aimed" at blocking Bombardier's C-series from entering U.S. market Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
* Republican ways and means chairman brady says lawmakers still on time to deliver tax reform plan in 2017
SAO PAULO, June 22 Brazilian antitrust regulators have postponed a deadline for ruling on the acquisition of fuel distributor Alesat Combustíveis SA by a unit of larger rival Ultrapar Participações SA for 30 days to Aug 16.
* Says french health system approves reimbursement of qiagen's quantiferon latent tb test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: