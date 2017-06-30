BRIEF-Kindred reaches agreement with BM Eagle to sell its skilled nursing facility business for $700 mln
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
June 30 Parkway Inc:
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board announces definitive agreement to acquire Parkway, Inc.
* Parkway inc - Parkway's board of directors unanimously approved agreement
* Parkway Inc - US$23.05 per share consideration, consists of $19.05 per share plus a $4.00 special dividend to be paid prior to closing
* Parkway Inc - deal for US$1.2 billion, or US$23.05 per share
* Says co, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board entered into a definitive agreement under which CPPIB will acquire 100% of Parkway
* Parkway Inc - transaction is not subject to a financing condition and is expected to close in Q4 of 2017
* Parkway - will pay previously announced Q2 dividend on June 30, but will suspend all future quarterly dividend payments through expected close of deal
* Parkway - parkway will pay its previously announced Q2 dividend , but will suspend all future quarterly dividend payments through expected close of deal
* Parkway Inc- TPG Capital, its affiliates, which collectively own about 9.8% of outstanding common stock of co, agreed to vote in favor of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment
* Periam says upon an analysis of Enernoc's proposed deal with pine merger sub, believe that proposed deal "fails to properly reflect long term value" of Enernoc