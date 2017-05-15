BRIEF-Sabvest appoints Charles Pettit as an executive director
* Charles Pettit will be appointed as an executive director of company effective 1 September 2017
May 15 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Indospace form joint venture 'Indospace Core'
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board - CPPIB initially committed approximately US$500 million to joint venture and will own a significant majority stake
* CPPIB says venture also has option to acquire existing pipeline worth approximately US$700 million as well as participate in a future development pipeline
* CPPIB says Indospace core committed to buy 13 well-located industrial and logistics parks from current Indospace development funds Source text for Eikon:
* India's Central Depository Services (India) Ltd's initial public offering to raise up to $81 million fully subscribed on day 1- exchange data (Reporting By Swati Bhat)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, June 19 Under pressure in Japan from Wall Street rivals and anticipating more deals in the United States or by American companies overseas, Nomura Holdings is boosting its U.S. investment banking business, including some senior hires in the technology and finance sectors.