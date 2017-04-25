April 25 (Reuters) -

Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office

* Canadian PM tells Trump that Canada will vigorously defend interests of softwood lumber industry - statement from Trudeau's office

* Canadian PM, Trump agree on the importance of reaching a negotiated agreement on softwood lumber - statement from Trudeau's office

* Canadian PM tells Trump Canada will stick to NAFTA rules giving U.S. access to duty-free and quota-free access for milk protein substances - statement (Reporting by David Ljunggren)