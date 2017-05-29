May 29 Canada Post Corp:

* Canada post segment reports $44-million profit before tax in first quarter on the strength of continued growth in parcels

* Canada post says parcels revenue increased by $45 million or 10.8 per cent in Q1

* Canada post says segment's $44-million profit before tax for Q1, ended April 1, 2017, is consistent with $44-million profit before tax in q1 of 2016