BRIEF-Copa Holdings, Boeing announce deal for 15 737 MAX 10s
Copa Holdings, Boeing announce deal for 15 737 MAX 10s
May 29 Canada Post Corp:
* Canada post segment reports $44-million profit before tax in first quarter on the strength of continued growth in parcels
* Canada post says parcels revenue increased by $45 million or 10.8 per cent in Q1
Canada post says segment's $44-million profit before tax for Q1, ended April 1, 2017, is consistent with $44-million profit before tax in q1 of 2016
TearLab Corp - on June 19, nasdaq hearings panel granted co's request for continued listing, pursuant to extension, through October 6, 2017
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.