Unilever to start auction of spreads business in the autumn
LONDON, June 15 Unilever plans to kick off the auction for its margarine and spreads business this autumn, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
March 23 Canada Rare Earth Corp-
* Canada Rare Earth enters into a second set of hedged purchase and sale agreements
* Canada Rare Earth - has entered into next set of hedged contracts to purchase and sell 310 metric tons of rare earth concentrate with locked in gross profits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Unilever plans to kick off the auction for its margarine and spreads business this autumn, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
* BP, India's Reliance have ongoing businesses with ONGC despite disputes
* Futures down: Dow 76 pts, S&P 15 pts, Nasdaq 60.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)