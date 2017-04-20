April 20 (Reuters) -

* Canada's foreign minister, asked about Trump's comments on dairy and lumber, says Canada "always abides by and upholds the rules that govern trade"

* Canada's foreign minister says dairy trade between Canada and the United States massively favors the U.S. by a ratio of five to one

* Canada's foreign minister says domestic softwood producers have never been found in the wrong, says protracted dispute will only drive up the cost of wood and homes for U.S. consumers (Reporting by David Ljunggren)