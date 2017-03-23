BRIEF-Qualcomm receives antitrust for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
March 23 Heliospectra AB (publ):
* Canada's Island Garden Inc enhances production with Heliospectra intelligent LED lighting solution
* Canada's Island Garden decided to invest in Heliospectra LED lighting solution at $208,368
* This will be second purchase for this customer following extensive trial period
* Arrow Electronics announces early results and increase of the maximum tender amount of its cash tender offer for certain of its outstanding debt securities
* TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production