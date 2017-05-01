BRIEF-Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
May 1 Home Capital Group Inc
* Canada's Morneau says is pleased to see Home Capital's funding issues resolved by market participants
* Canada's Morneau says has seen proof over last few days "the system is working as it should"
* Canada's Morneau says will continue to monitor developments closely; has been in touch with heads of federal regulatory agencies to discuss ongoing situation
* Canada's Morneau says there is a strong regulatory framework in place that protects insured depositors and financial stability Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp
NEW YORK, June 15 Investors raced into U.S.-based stock exchange-traded funds during the most recent week, delivering the funds the most cash since late last year, Lipper data showed on Thursday.