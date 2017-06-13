BRIEF-Jackpotjoy Plc makes final earn-out payment for assets within unit
* Jackpotjoy group has made final earn-out payment for non-spanish assets within jackpotjoy division
June 13 Shaw Communications Inc-
* Press release - ViaWest to combine with Peak 10, creating a leading full-service hybrid it solutions provider
* Shaw Communications Inc - Chris Downie, chief executive officer of Peak 10, will be chief executive officer of combined company
* Shaw Communications Inc - nancy phillips, chief executive officer of viawest, will become executive chair of board of combined company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jackpotjoy group has made final earn-out payment for non-spanish assets within jackpotjoy division
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company that has lost 70 percent of its value following a dispute with its biggest customer Apple , said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Zagros Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 28 new Airbus planes, comprising 20 A320neo jets and eight A330neo aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.