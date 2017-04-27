BRIEF-Sutherland announces sale and issuance of $65 mln senior secured notes due 2022
* Sutherland asset management corporation announces sale and issuance of $65.0 million senior secured notes due 2022
OTTAWA, April 27 (Reuters) -
* Canada PM Trudeau says no question there is a broad range of options available to canada in terms of trade retaliation, prefers to work collaboratively with the United States
* Canada PM says of phone call with Trump on wednesday "we had a good conversation last night", told Trump ripping up NAFTA would cause a lot of pain
* AIG - will redeem all of its outstanding 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045 on July 17, 2017
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 15 Takata Corp , the Japanese company facing billions in liabilities stemming from its defective air bag inflators, is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week as it works toward a deal for financial backing from U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc, sources said on Thursday.