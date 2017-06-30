UPDATE 2-South African Airways gets state funds to avoid default
* Opposition DA says decision a blow to Treasury's credibility (Adds Treasury, opposition comment)
June 30 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Capreit - has waived conditions and will acquire 19 properties totaling 849 residential suites located in eight cities and towns in Netherlands
* Capreit - deal for eur170.4 million
* Capreit - deal will be financed with new mortgage financing of about EUR100.8 million with weighted average term of about 7.5 years
* Capreit - will be responsible for providing property management services for new properties, exporting its proven programs to Netherlands
* Capreit-Deal will also be financed with remaining euro-based loan under credit facility, which currently has a 2-year hedged fixed interest rate of about 1.2%
* Capreit - will be establishing its own regional office in netherlands to manage portfolio
FRANKFURT, July 1 The European Central Bank is working on moving away from its ultra-easy monetary policy, Jens Weidmann, head of Germany's Bundesbank and a member of the ECB's rate-setting body, said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's government on Saturday said it had transferred an undisclosed amount to South African Airways for the state carrier to pay back loans of about 2.3 billion rand ($176 million) to lender Standard Chartered.