BRIEF-Whole Foods Market to pay $400 mln if merger agreement with Amazon.com is terminated
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing
March 10 Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp:
* Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. Announces proposed offering of $300 million senior unsecured notes and tender offer for existing 7.375 pct notes
* Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp- intends to conduct private placement offering of $300.0 million amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025
* Canadian Energy Services & Technology - will use proceeds from offering,credit facility,to buy outstanding $300.0 million, 7.375 pct notes due april, 2020
* Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp-after completion of offerings, co plans to redeem all of 7.375 pct notes that are not tendered to tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed in April as investors scooped up bonds but sold their equities holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.