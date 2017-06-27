BRIEF-Corvex Management LP reports 7.6 pct stake in Energen Corp as of June 26
* Corvex Management LP - On June 27, delivered a letter to Energen Corp's board of directors - SEC Filing
June 27 Seabridge Gold Inc-
* Seabridge Gold-Government. Of canada issued regulatory amendment to schedule 2 of metal mining effluent regulations for co's ksm project in british columbia
* Seabridge Gold Inc - amendment authorizes certain natural water bodies frequented by fish for use in a tailings management facility
* Seabridge Gold Inc - regulatory amendment construction of ksm's tmf subject to strict bonding and fishery habit compensation requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corvex Management LP - On June 27, delivered a letter to Energen Corp's board of directors - SEC Filing
* Invivo Therapeutics announces positive motor recovery assessments in two patients in the inspire study of the neuro-spinal Scaffold
* Luminex Corp - Received CE-IVD marking for ARIES Norovirus Assay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: