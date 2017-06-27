BRIEF-Entergy Louisiana receives approval to build Lake Charles Power Station
* Entergy Louisiana receives approval to build Lake Charles Power Station
June 26 (Reuters) -
Canadian government, reacting to U.S. lumber duties, says it will vigorously defend domestic industry, including through litigation
* Canadian government says deeply disappointed by U.S. decision "to impose unfair and punitive anti-dumping duties"
* Canadian government says U.S. decision to exclude three provinces from duties "represents significant progress in this longstanding dispute"
* Canadian government says will continue efforts to maintain dialogue with United States on lumber, remains confident a negotiated settlement is possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
June 28 A New York Supreme Court Justice sided with J. Crew Group Inc in a dispute with some of its senior lenders, allowing the U.S. preppy retailer to move forward with a restructuring deal to cut its $2.1 billion debt pile.
June 28 American International Group Inc shareholders on Wednesday approved the company's 2016 compensation for executives, including the insurance giant's former chief executive, Peter Hancock.