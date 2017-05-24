GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by oil weakness; Treasury yield curve flattens
May 23 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
* Canadian Natural Resources Limited prices C$1.8 billion in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes
* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of medium-term notes to finance acquisition of working interest in Athabasca Oil Sands Project
* Priced C$900 million 2020 2.05 percent notes at C$99.977
* Priced C$600 million 2026 3.42 percent notes at C$100
* Priced C$300 million 2047 4.85 percent notes at C$100.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trc Companies Inc - on june 21, 2017 company entered into a credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities with ubs ag - sec filing
SAO PAULO, June 21 Capital markets activity in Brazil will fail to grow significantly as long as state lenders keep the country's companies hooked on cheap credit, the securities industry watchdog said on Wednesday.