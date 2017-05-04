UPDATE 3-Seattle Genetics halts late-stage study of leukemia drug
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct (Adds company's and analyst's comments; updates shares)
May 4 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd:
* Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces 2017 first quarter results
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.22
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - company's corporate production volumes averaged 876,907 boe/d in q1/17, representing a 4 pct increase from q1/16 levels
* Qtrly ffo per share $1.46
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - forecasts annual 2017 production levels to average between 550,000 and 590,000 bbl/d of crude oil
* Canadian Natural Resources - q2/17 production guidance before royalties is forecast to average between 544,000 and 570,000 bbl/d of crude oil and ngls Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said Jeffrey Baliban has joined the firm's financial advisory services as a managing director for dispute resolution consulting.
* TXCELL APPOINTS LENTIGEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. TO MANUFACTURE THE LENTIVIRAL VECTOR FOR ITS FIRST CAR-TREG PROGRAM IN TRANSPLANT REJECTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)