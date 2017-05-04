Time Warner signs deal to develop shows for Snapchat
June 19 Time Warner Inc said on Monday it signed a deal with Snap Inc to develop up to 10 original shows for Snapchat over the next two years.
May 4 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
* Says will evaluate all assets for sale within its core area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
* Time Warner and Snap announce wide-ranging global media partnership to invest in content and ads
LONDON, June 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday it had reached an agreement for Luke Miels to start as its new head of pharmaceuticals on Sept. 4, following a drawn-out dispute over his contract with former employer AstraZeneca. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Kate Kelland)