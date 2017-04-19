BRIEF-Nucor expects Q2 profit in range of $1.00-$1.05/shr
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
April 19 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd-
* CP reports first-quarter diluted eps of $2.93 and adjusted diluted eps of $2.50
* Q1 revenue rose 1 percent to c$1.603 billion
* Q1 earnings per share c$2.93
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$2.50
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - confident to be able to deliver high single-digit adjusted diluted eps growth in 2017
* Q1 operating ratio 58.1 percent versus 58.9 percent
* Canadian Pacific- "we turned a corner in march", "now seeing positive volumes, which makes us cautiously optimistic that demand environment is improving" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.