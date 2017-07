July 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd-

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - for full year 2017, expects adjusted eps growth to be in high single-digit percentages from 2016 adjusted eps of $10.29

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd says it also plans to invest about $1.25 billion in capital programs in 2017, an increase of 6% over $1.18 billion spent in 2016

* Fy2017 earnings per share view c$11.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S