BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
April 12 Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust -
* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust announces offering of series D senior unsecured debentures
* Canadian real estate investment trust -agreed to issue, on an agency basis, $125 million aggregate principal amount of series D senior unsecured debentures
* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust says debentures will bear interest at a rate of 2.951% per annum and will mature on January 18, 2023
* Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust- net proceeds of offering will be used by creit for repayment of indebtedness and general business purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.