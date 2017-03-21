March 21 Canadian Solar Inc:
* Canadian Solar reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 loss per share $0.23
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $570 million to $590 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.0 billion to $4.2 billion
* Q4 revenue $668.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $690.3
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 excluding
items
* Canadian Solar Inc- inventories at end of Q4 of 2016 were
$295.4 million, compared to $313.9 million at end of q3 of 2016
* Canadian Solar Inc qtrly total solar module shipments set
a record high at 1,612 MW, of which 1,581 MW were recognized in
revenue
* Canadian Solar - company expects that its total worldwide
internal module capacity will reach approximately 7.0 gw by June
30, 2017
* Canadian Solar Inc - qtrly total solar module shipments
1,612 MW compared to 1,161 MW
* Canadian Solar Inc- for Q1 of 2017, company expects total
solar module shipments to be in range of approximately 1.15 gw
to 1.2 gw
* Canadian solar inc - for full year 2017, company expects
total module shipments to be in range of approximately 6.5 GW to
7.0 GW
* Canadian Solar Inc- gross margin for q1 is expected to be
between 13% and 15%
* Canadian Solar- has not imported solar products from china
to U.S., or using Taiwanese solar cells in solar products
shipped into U.S. Since Feb 2017
* Fy2017 revenue view $3.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Canadian solar inc - company "expects its cost of
production will decrease throughout year"
* Q1 revenue view $679.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Canadian Solar Inc - company expects to connect (cod)
approximately 1 GW to 1.2 GW of new solar projects globally in
2017
