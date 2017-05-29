BRIEF-Macandrews & Forbes effected open market purchases Revlon's class A common stock
* Macandrews & Forbes says it effected open market purchases of 597,582 shares of Revlon Inc's class A common stock for about $13.1 million - sec filing
May 29 Canadian Spirit Resources Inc :
* Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly loss per share, basic & diluted $ 0.00
* Qtrly average sales volumes of natural gas 738 mcf/d versus 635 mcf/d
* Qtrly average sales price of natural gas $ 2.48 per mcf versus $ 1.41 per mcf Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 Oil will continue to flow through the Dakota Access Pipeline through the summer while authorities conduct additional review of the environmental impact, after a judge on Wednesday ordered more hearings in coming months.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.