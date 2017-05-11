May 11 Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd:

* Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - qtrly same store sales Canadian Tire up 0.5pct

* Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - qtrly same store sales for mark's up 5.4pct

* Canadian Tire Corporation reports strong first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share C$1.24

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - qtrly same store sales for FGL Sports down 2.7pct

* Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - qtrly retail revenue increased 8.5pct, or 6.8pct excluding petroleum

* Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - qtrly revenue $2,753.5 million versus $2,559.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: