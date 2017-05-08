May 8 Canadream Corp

* Canadream corporation enters into arrangement agreement to be taken private by Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd.

* Appointed a special independent committee of company's board of directors

* Special independent committee to review and evaluate arrangement

* Based on recommendation of special committee, board has unanimously approved arrangement agreement

* Consideration paid under arrangement is in cash

* Under deal terms agreement, purchaser agreed to purchase all other outstanding canadream shares for consideration of $1.85 per share

* Upon completion of arrangement, it is expected that canadream shares will be de-listed from TSX venture exchange

* Purchaser to buy canadream shares controlled by Blaine Nicholson and CEO Brian Gronberg for consideration of $1.68 per share

* Directors holding about 39% of outstanding co's shares entered into support deals under which each agreed to vote shares in favour of arrangement