BRIEF-Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp
* Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp as of June 8 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxHSnY) Further company coverage:
April 27 Canam Group Inc:
* Canam Group announces going-private transaction by a group of investors led by the Dutil family
* Canam Group Inc - deal for $12.30 per share in cash.
* Canam Group Inc - purchase of 100% of equity of canam represents a total enterprise value of approximately $875 million
* Canam Group Inc - Canam will maintain its head office in Québec
* Canam Group Inc - board of directors of Canam unanimously approved transaction
* Canam Group - upon completion of transaction, AIP will own a majority of issued and outstanding shares of Canam and control its board of directors
* Canam Group -Caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec and fonds de Solidarité Ftq are expected to participate in transaction as equity investors
* Canam Group Inc says investors have agreed to pay corporation a termination fee of $14 million if transaction is not completed in certain circumstances
* Canam- Each director and senior officer of canam has agreed to support and vote all of such individual's shares in favour of arrangement resolution
* Canam Group Inc - Canam shareholders holding approximately 14.0% of outstanding shares have agreed to vote their shares in favour of transaction
* Canam Group - Dutil family, American Industrial partners will acquire all shares, except for about 4.7 million shares already owned by Dutil Family Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 Greece said on Thursday a deal ending months of an impasse on its bailout programme offered markets greater clarity on future debt reprofiling for the indebted country and ease its return to debt markets.
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.